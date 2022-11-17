Illawarra Mercury
Four-car accident closes lane on Princes Motorway at Unanderra

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:38pm
Picture from Live Traffic.

A four-car accident has caused a traffic bank-up on the Princes Motorway at Unanderra, after authorities closed one north-bound lane.

