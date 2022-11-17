Four-car accident closes lane on Princes Motorway at Unanderra

A four-car accident has caused a traffic bank-up on the Princes Motorway at Unanderra, after authorities closed one north-bound lane.
Four cars were involved in an accident at 5.15pm just before the Five Islands Road exit.
Fire and Rescue NSW and Ambulances are on the scene.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
