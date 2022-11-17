An elderly woman has been rescued from a garage fire at Port Kembla on Thursday evening, but may have suffered smoke inhalation, police said.
Emergency services were called to a blaze at Surfside Drive in Port Kembla a few minutes before 7pm.
The elderly woman was rescued from the building safely, but may have inhaled some smoke, a police spokesperson said.
The surrounding units have reportedly been evacuated and power has been cut to the building.
Firefighters have extinguished the blaze, a police spokesperson said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
