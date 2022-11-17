Sam Bremner Jillaroos No. 1 option for World Cup final

Helensburgh's Sam Bremner has won the race to start at fullback for the Jillaroos in Sunday's World Cup final, with fellow Illawarra product Emma Tonegato earning on a spot on the bench for the decider against the Kiwi Ferns.
Bremner will look to hoist the Cup trophy a decade, and two children, after first doing so in 2013 when she was player of the tournament as the Jillaroos broke the Kiwi Ferns stranglehold on the silverware.
It's also presents a do-over after a fractured leg ruled her out of the 2017 tournament in Australia where she would have been a lock at the back.
It's one of a number of expected changes to coach Brad Donald's squad, with Tonegato forcing her way into the 17 on the back of newly discovered utility value and an outstanding performance at fullback in her side's semi-final victory over PNG.
Dragons skipper Kezie Apps, Tarryn Aiken, Julia Robinson, Shannon Mato, Simaima Taufa, Kennedy Cherrington and Caitlan Johnston all return after being rested from that clash.
Dragons gun Shaylee Bent has also capped a strong tournament with selection in the 17 after only being called up to the squad following the withdrawal of star middle Millie Boyle.
The clash of traditional rivals will be a rematch after the Aussies edged home 10-8 in the pool stage.
Harvey Norman Australian Jillaroos Coach Brad Donald has named his side for the Rugby League World Cup final against the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns on Saturday, November 19 at Old Trafford.
"We are really excited on improving on our last game against the Kiwi Ferns," Donald said.
"We've got a really healthy squad with seven fresh players who are keen to improve on their third round performance. We've made a few small changes but expect a similar game from the Kiwi Ferns.
"The Kiwi Ferns took away our ability to play as quickly as we would have liked and we will be better off for our round-three match.
"Overall the 17 players taking the field are keen to get the job done for the entire squad who have been fantastic throughout this tournament."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
