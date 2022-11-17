Illawarra Mercury
Sam Bremner Jillaroos No. 1 option for World Cup final

Updated November 18 2022 - 9:02am, first published 8:33am
Jillaroos co-skipper Sam Bremner will start Sunday's World Cup final at fullback.

Helensburgh's Sam Bremner has won the race to start at fullback for the Jillaroos in Sunday's World Cup final, with fellow Illawarra product Emma Tonegato earning on a spot on the bench for the decider against the Kiwi Ferns.

