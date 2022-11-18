Nature Strip will be back next year, but Chris Waller is taking a cautious approach to taking another shot at The Everest.
Speaking to the Mercury in the build-up to The Gong at Kembla Grange, Waller is reflecting on a spring of hits and near misses.
He won the Caulfield Cup with Durston, who was then scratched for the Melbourne Cup due to the controversial scans each horse undergoes before the two-mile race that stops a nation.
Import El Bodegon ran third for Waller in the Cox Plate, so too Ospienko in the Caulfield Guineas, while Nature Strip was fourth in The Everest after being posted wide the trip.
I guess you can't have it all, considering Waller won the Melbourne Cup with Verry Elleegant and The Everest with Nature Strip the previous year.
Oh, and a mighty mare called Winx, not so long ago.
"It's been a pretty good year, we've been around the mark in most of the big races," Waller said.
"We've had a couple of near-misses in big Group 1s, had we have won those it would have been a massive spring. But there's always something else to look forward to, we've got a great group of young horses coming through."
Waller has declared Nature Strip will push on to the autumn, another tilt at the TJ Smith, trying to defy age and the rising stars like Everest winner Giga Kick, Mazu, Private Eye, Lost And Running and the next crop which will inevitably emerge.
"It will definitely be six months and probably 12," he said, referring to the eight-year-old gelding climbing The Everest again.
"He ran terrific in The Everest, the race just wasn't run to suit."
Waller has two runners in Saturday's The Gong over 1600m, the Illawarra's richest race, worth $1 million in prizemoney.
The veteran Kolding is a former Epsom and Golden Eagle winner, having earned more than $6.5 million in career prizemoney, but has lost his lustre.
"Not many horses finish with that much prizemoney next to their name, but he has lost his form," Waller said. "He was slow away (in the Group 1 Cantala last start) and basically followed them, but he could still figure in the top five (in The Gong)."
Waller's query about stablemate Oscar Zulu is running out a strong mile, but he won the 1400m Goulburn Cup last start and second-placed Coal Crusher has since franked the form by winning on The Hunter day in Newcastle last week.
Of his other runners, Waller is confident Able Willie "will run well" in the 1200m Benchmark 78, Naval Seal was the pick of his runners in the 2000m BM78, but has drawn wide, while Bullfinch is a genuine contender in The Gong's consolation race, a BM88 over 1600m.
Waller will be watching from home on Saturday, given he also has Desert Icon, Polly Grey and Atishu in the Ballarat Cup and Yonkers in the Railway Stakes at Ascot.
But the stable has a connection to The Gong, after winning the inaugural race in 2019 with Mister Sea Wolf, with Winx ownership connections in Peter Tighe.
"This race is now firmly entrenched in everybody's thoughts, in their planning," Waller said.
"When you win a race, you have that sense of ownership and you want to go back and win it again. We're there every second Saturday of the year, it's good to take horses down to such a big track and we really enjoyed coming down a lot during the COVID period where it was hard for everyone."
The sentiment of this The Gong meeting is not lost on Waller, after the recent death of the Queen of Kembla Gwenda Markwell at age 61.
"She was just an amazing horseperson," he said. "She had a great group of core people with her who I feel for and hugely respect. She's gone too early and sadly missed."
Waller was also quick to acknowledge Kerry Parker's success, with Hope In Your Heart, who ran fourth in the Golden Eagle and carrying the hope of a region in The Gong.
"Kerry's lost his best horse through injury after winning the Queen Elizabeth and now has a chance to win a $1 million race on his home track," Waller said.
"If we can't win it, I hope a local does."
