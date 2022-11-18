Well, it's finally here. For any football fan, this is the best time of year - FIFA World Cup time.
Despite different circumstances - mainly that this tournament will be played in November and December rather than the usual June and July - there is a lot to get excited about over the next month or so.
It is a very open World Cup, but the early favourites seem to be Brazil, England and defending champions France.
So which team will be gunning for glory? Will it be a turn for an Asian or an African nation to end the recent European and South American dominance?
We asked the opinions of former Socceroos and the Mercury team also chipped in with our thoughts. Here are the predictions...
Scott Chipperfield - former Socceroos, played in the 2006 World Cup
Winner: Brazil
Runner-up: England
Golden boot: Harry Kane (England)
Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: For the Socceroos it is a tough group. Unfortunately I think France and Denmark will progress. Tunisia is also a good side. I don't think Australia have enough players playing regularly in the top leagues to be able to compete with the other three teams in the group.
Adrian Alston - former Socceroo, played in 1974 World Cup
Winner: Germany
Runner-up: Brazil
Golden Boot: Harry Kane (England)
Jacob Timpano - Mercury sports columnist, former A-League championship winning defender and Wolves head coach
Winner: Brazil
Runner-up: Argentina
Golden boot: Harry Kane (England)
Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: While I hope the Socceroos will make it to the knockout stages, I don't think they will as it is an extremely difficult group. Qualifying was already a huge achievement.
Agron Latifi - Mercury sports writer
Winner: Argentina
Runner-up: Belgium
Golden Boot: Mbappe (France).
Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: Unfortunately I think Australia will not qualify for the knockout rounds. I think we will struggle to get any points from either France or Denmark. We may get a draw with Tunisia but that won't be enough. I feel France and Denmark will prove too strong in our group and progress to the knockout stages.
Winner: Argentina - the greatest since Maradona, Lionel Messi, lifting the trophy at his fifth World Cup.
Runner-up: England
Golden Boot: Harry Kane (England)
Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: No. They've taken the longest road to qualify, but France and Denmark will be hard to overcome. Avoiding a blow-out against France, a draw with Denmark and beating Tunisia might be the only narrow path to the last 16 on goal difference.
Joshua Bartlett - Mercury sports writer
Winner: Germany
Runner-up: England
Golden Boot: Harry Kane (England)
Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: As much as my heart says yes, I think Australia will not get out of the group stage. France and Denmark look large for the Socceroos, putting too much pressure on us to get a result against Tunisia.
Jordan Warren - Mercury sports writer
Winner: Argentina. I think it's got to be time that the great Lionel Messi lifted the trophy. Perhaps they don't have the most complete side on paper [unlike Brazil] but in a World Cup in the searing heat of Qatar, coupled with the fact that this is Messi's last tournament, will see Argentina favoured over the European nations.
Runner-up: Spain. 'La Furia Roja' are being underestimated by many - don't count them out.
Golden boot: Karim Benzema (France). The current world player of the year is in brilliant form for Real Madrid in clubland. Hopefully he doesn't score in the defending champions' first match against the Socceroos however.
Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: Yes. I've been tossing and turning with this prediction. One one hand, we are playing some quality sides in the likes of France, Tunisia and Denmark. You would be a brave man to bet on Australia against the defending champions first up. But you don't have to look far to see that we can compete with them. We lost 2-1 to the eventual winners in 2018 and it took an own goal from Aziz Behich in the last 10 minutes of that match to separate the sides.
On the other hand, this is the most confident I've been in a Socceroos side since 2010, the last time we registered a win on the world stage. We have a proven goalscorer in Jason Cummings a raw but potentially world-class talent in Garang Kuol. We have leaders across the pitch in every position with captain Mathew Ryan in goals, Harry Souttar back from injury in the defensive line, Jackson Irvine [who is one of the first names on the team sheet] in the heart of midfield and veteran striker Matthew Leckie up top.
Along with this, we have some exciting youngsters, with a number of players from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad vying for a spot in the World Cup team such as Shellharbour's Joel King, Thomas Deng and now Marco Tilio [who joined the camp late due to Martin Boyle's current injury cloud].
Make no mistake, all three matches will have to be perfect performances from Australia. But I'm going to put my neck out and say we get through with a loss, a draw and a win - which was the way we qualified for the round of 16 in Germany all those years ago.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
