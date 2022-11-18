Will Australia make the knockout rounds?: Yes. I've been tossing and turning with this prediction. One one hand, we are playing some quality sides in the likes of France, Tunisia and Denmark. You would be a brave man to bet on Australia against the defending champions first up. But you don't have to look far to see that we can compete with them. We lost 2-1 to the eventual winners in 2018 and it took an own goal from Aziz Behich in the last 10 minutes of that match to separate the sides.