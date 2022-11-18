Illawarra Mercury
'Will be the closest World Cup yet': former Socceroos coach Rale Rasic

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
Former Socceroos coach Rale Rasic took Australia to their first ever World Cup in 1974 where the side took on some of the global superpowers in East and West Germany and Chile all while most of the squad were part-timers taking on full-time professionals. Picture by Natalie Roberts

Every FIFA World Cup is unpredictable, but the upcoming tournament in Qatar will be one of the hardest to pick yet, according to former Socceroos World Cup coach Rale Rasic.

