Every FIFA World Cup is unpredictable, but the upcoming tournament in Qatar will be one of the hardest to pick yet, according to former Socceroos World Cup coach Rale Rasic.
The current favourites before the tournament kicks off are Brazil, England and defending champions France.
And what he said was very much true. Many will make predictions, but none can know for certain who will be lifting to most coveted trophy in world football on December 19 (AEDT).
"The FIFA World Cup is Hollywood," he said.
"We saw a major surprise in 2018 with Croatia making it all the way to the World Cup final. Nobody would have predicted that at the time. It will be similar at this tournament as well. It will be the closest World Cup yet."
The FIFA World Cup is Hollywood.- Former Socceroos coach Rale Rasic
Rasic was the man in charge of the first ever Socceroos team that qualified for a World Cup, some 48 years ago in West Germany.
Thought of as the pioneers of the game today, the side featured a number of part-timers who took on the world. Led by Peter Wilson, the side featured some of the Socceroos all-time greats in Attila Abonyi, Johnny Warren, Ray Richards, Adrian Alston, Colin Curran, Harry Williams and Branko Buljevic.
Whilst they did not register a goal at the tournament, it was a proud showing.
In their first group game, they held the might of East Germany to 0-0 at the break, but lost a bit of concentration in the second half and ended up losing the match 2-0.
"We did well to hold them scoreless until the break," Rasic said.
Rasic said that his squad he took to West Germany shares a lot of similarities with the current Socceroos squad.
"The Socceroos are always capable of surprises," he said.
"I think that a lot of the Asian and African nations should not be underestimated. A lot of the players competing for these countries play at the top levels in Europe for their clubs.
"And that's unbelievable in itself that Italy will not be competing in Qatar, the second World Cup they have missed in a row.
"It will be a very unpredictable World Cup and that is what will make it such great viewing," he said.
The World Cup kicks-off early on Monday morning (AEDT) when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. The Socceroos first match will be against defending champions France on Wednesday morning 6am (AEDT).
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
