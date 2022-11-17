Lawyers who truly care about your legal matters | Illawarra Originals 2022 Advertising Feature

RMB Lawyers managing partner Craig Osborne said the team has an excellent track record working in regional NSW and beyond for 136 years. Picture supplied

RMB Lawyers is one of the largest regional-based law firms in NSW and has the size, strength and experience to handle any legal matter.

The company assists clients around NSW and across Australia, while retaining a strong focus in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands, Southern Tablelands, Macarthur and Goulburn Mulwaree areas.

Offering a comprehensive range of personal and business-based legal services, with specialist lawyers providing expert advice in:

Conveyancing and Property Development

Wills and Estates

Family and Personal Law

Compensation Law

Criminal and Traffic Law

Commercial Transactions

Dispute Resolution

Court Work

When you need a law firm you can trust RMB's team of lawyers to put you first and strive to resolve your matter.

"Our team members go above and beyond what you would expect for any form of service provider working night and day and weekends, constantly meeting deadlines and caring for our people very much along the way," managing partner Craig Osborne said.

"We are proud of winning the Illawarra Business Awards on three occasions against all other Illawarra businesses in the Customer Service category.

"For the past 16 years plus we have asked our clients to score our performance and our score is currently sitting at nine out of 10 and has been for a number of years.



"It is our 90 plus staff that makes our business special along with our long-term relationships with our customers - many of whom tell us that they are our customers for life.

"I think people should take our customers' word for why they do business with us but we do have a track record working in regional NSW and beyond for 136 years.

"We continue to grow at a rapid pace which is an indicator that more customers ask us to do their work and like the way that we do it."

Over the past 16 years RMB has moved from one office to 16 offices, a testament to their expansion.

"Our greatest success is the fact that we live and work in regional Australia and that we strive to be a leader and active participant in all aspects of community life - to build strength, capability and resilience in the communities we serve," he said.

"We have talented team members who undergo ongoing training in all aspects of law and business and our people understand what it is like to live and do business in regional Australia.

"To that end we are deeply embedded in the communities we serve, and we understand what local people and businesses are going through in their daily lives."