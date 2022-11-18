Illawarra Mercury
Woonona trees earmarked for removal may be war memorial - resident

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 18 2022
Resident Nikki Thrift is concerned a row of cypress trees outside Woonona Bulli RSL earmarked for removal may have been planted as a memorial. Picture by Robert Peet

A row of cypress trees outside Woonona Bulli RSL which will be ripped out to make way for townhouses may have been planted as a war memorial, one resident fears.

