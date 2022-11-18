A row of cypress trees outside Woonona Bulli RSL which will be ripped out to make way for townhouses may have been planted as a war memorial, one resident fears.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for 20 townhouses and a block of 12 apartments on part of the RSL car park.
The row of cypress trees that run alongside the car park, in front of the development site, that are proposed to be removed.
Resident Nikki Thrift lives across the road from the site and has flagged concerns that those trees planted along Nicholson Road may have some significance.
"I was walking my dog and I thought 'why are these cypress trees here?', she said.
"I thought it's got to have some significance. So I looked it up to see if there's any record of it being part of a memorial act or something like that at some stage."
Ms Thrift found the cypress tree is symbolic of mourning and wondered if there was any significance with them being planted on RSL property.
There have been media reports from the Snowy Mountains, Brunswick Heads and regional Victoria where cypress trees were planted for memorial purposes, and controversy ensued when attempts were made to remove them.
A spokesman from the Woonona-Bulli RSL sub-branch has said they could find no mention of the trees being planted as a memorial.
He added that a sub-branch life member was also unaware of any such memorial planting in that area.
In an objection letter to council, Ms Thrift also raised concerns about the potential for increased traffic along Nicholson Road.
A traffic study submitted as part of the application claimed it would generate 20 vehicle movements an hour in peak periods.
"The additional traffic generated by the proposed development is considered to be minor and could not be expected to cause any discernible traffic implications," the study stated.
While acknowledging that "development has to happen", Ms Thrift felt there was already enough congestion along the road, which had Woonona High School located at the end.
She said the road was busy during school drop-offs and pick-up hours with "kids walking to and fro and buses going up and down that street as well".
"The other morning I had two buses that were barely getting around the corner and double parked where the buses park, so it's chaotic already," she said.
"There's a T-intersection between Nicholson Road and Liddle Street and I've seen a truck have to turn into Liddle Street and then reverse back into Nicholson Road to turn around."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.