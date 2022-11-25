Space for all the family in Wongawilli

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This beautifully presented four-bedroom home on 450sqm offers multiple living spaces and fabulous outdoor entertaining.
"My favourite feature of this home is the stunning open plan kitchen with extended superior stone island, with wraparound butler's pantry, concrete benchtops and upgraded shaker cabinetry that ties in with high end appliances," estate agent Isabelle Lace of Dignam Real Estate said.
"The home is flooded with plenty of natural light and Wongawilli's peaceful lifestyle is complemented by Dapto's conveniences and the short drive to Wollongong."
With a single-level floorplan showcasing four spacious bedrooms, two living spaces, ducted heating and cooling throughout and easy outdoor entertaining, this home also suits downsizers.
The huge master suite boasts a large built-in robe and a stunning ensuite with double vanity and walk-in shower, while the main bathroom has feature tiling and a full-sized bathtub.
Family movie nights will become a regular fixture in the dedicated media room. Relax or entertain in the inviting family room, large dining area and five-seater breakfast bar.
Sliding doors open to the back garden, with a covered entertaining patio and room for kids to play. A large laundry and secure double garage with direct internal access too.
