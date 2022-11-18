A Thirroul beachside development has gotten the go-ahead despite a neighbour's complaints of losing their "iconic" views.
The development is proposed for the corner of Harbord Street and Cliff Parade - directly across the road from Thirroul Beach.
A house now there will be demolished and replaced with two separate double-storey townhouses facing the ocean.
Documents before the Wollongong Local Planning Panel, which approved the development, noted something common to home owners all around the coast - "water views are valued more highly than land views".
That was a problem for residents in a block of units next door immediately to the west of the development.
With a pair of two-storey townhouses replacing the one-story building, they were concerned they would lose their "iconic" water views.
"Iconic" can be used as a way to note the significance of water views.
However the planning panel documents included photos taken of these "iconic" views, which showed glimpses of the water over the neighbouring roofline or between trees.
"The views would not nearly meet the threshold to be considered iconic (views of icons such as the Sydney Opera House or harbour bridge," the papers stated.
"At best they would be considered obscured water views across a side boundary."
In its own assessment Wollongong City Council staff conceded there may be some loss of water views but added that no single home had sole rights to the view.
"Council considers that whilst there will be moderate impact on views from the adjoining property, the assessment indicates that the proposal provides for sufficient view sharing for views obtained across side boundaries," the documents stated.
In the planning panel's approval of the development, it noted the developer "had satisfactorily considered amenity impacts on neighbouring properties".
Also, given the planned pair of townhouses complied with development standards and council's planning policies, it saw no reason to reject the development.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.