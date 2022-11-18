Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Woes over water views at Thirroul beachside block

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water views of Thirroul Beach became an issue in the proposed redevelopment of a beachside block (inset).

A Thirroul beachside development has gotten the go-ahead despite a neighbour's complaints of losing their "iconic" views.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.