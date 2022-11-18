Kye Rowles only made his Socceroos debut in June of this year but come next Wednesday morning Australian time, he is set to be at the heart of Australia's defence trying to keep the likes of Kylian Mbappe and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, at bay.
The Mount Warrigal-born Rowles is favoured to start in defence for the Socceroos in their Qatar World Cup opener against defending champions France.
Though the 24-year-old admitted this week he feared he would miss the "once in a lifetime opportunity" after injuring his foot playing for Scottish Premier League side Hearts.
Rowles said "pretty much the whole time" he was out injured he feared he wouldn't recover in time to represent his country at the World Cup.
"I had to come back super fast and there is always a risk of pushing it too much and I didn't have time for even a tiny little setback of three or four days," he said.
"Hats off for everyone getting me back to a playing level and now I'm just getting fitter and stronger everyday and I'm 100 per cent ready to go on Tuesday."
The former Central Coast Mariner made only a 90th minute substitute appearance just days before Graham Arnold selected his Socceroos squad.
Rowles has since played only two more games off the bench but was adamant he was ready to face up to the challenge of marking Mbappe and Co.
"It is what you dream about as a kid to be honest, to be able to get this opportunity is once in a lifetime," he said.
"Obviously they are a quality side but we are just going to go out there and take it to them, like we do in every game and every opponent and see how we go.
"It is going to be hard to contain players like Mbappe, obviously they are going to have individual moments in the game where their quality comes through, but if you can contain them as much as possible, that's the goal, and if you limit them to as little chances as possible I think you will go a long way in the game."
After the France game, Australia will play Tunisia on Saturday, November 26 before playing their final group match against Denmark on December 1.
Rowles said while his run-in to the tournament hadn't been ideal, he was confident he could do a good job for the team.
"It hasn't been the perfect run in for myself but I know that once I put my head down and get out there I'll be just focused on doing my job for the team," he said.
"Obviously once you get into the game you have got the likes of Benzema and Mbappe around you, you don't have time to think about how you are feeling and things like that, you just got to do your job and make sure that they are nullified as best as possible."
Now an integral part of Socceroos squad, the "surreal" experience of being within touching distance of playing in a World Cup, was "still sinking in" for Rowles.
"It has all happened pretty quickly........ it is just one of those pinch yourself moments......I made my debut in June and it's November and I'm at a World Cup......it's been so quick, I'm almost lost for words to be honest.
"I remember watching the Socceroos as a kid. That 2005 journey was pretty much the most iconic football memory in my lifetime to be honest with you and that is really the moment that set me off wanting to get to this moment.
"It wasn't as dramatic but we recreated somewhat our own moment as well in June.
"To now be able to follow in the footsteps of those guys who set the path is pretty special and hopefully we can do them proud and the rest of the country as well."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
