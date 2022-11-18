Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Gareth Ward's 'demeaning' jibe at Shellharbour MP Anna Watson

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor have branded Kiama MP Gareth Ward's extraordinary attack on Anna Watson as "demeaning and offensive". Digitally altered image

Ding ding! The bell has sounded for yet another round of the seemingly never-ending stoush between Illawarra MPs Gareth Ward and Anna Watson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.