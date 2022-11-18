Ding ding! The bell has sounded for yet another round of the seemingly never-ending stoush between Illawarra MPs Gareth Ward and Anna Watson.
But this time NSW Labor has called out his behaviour, saying the suspended Kiama MP has taken it a step too far, and there is no place in politics for "demeaning and offensive" language.
The two MPs have been known to spar regularly; in the past he has called her "the most ... lazy member of the NSW Parliament", while she had returned serve by labelling him as one of Kiama's two blowholes.
They've fought over the Berry Bypass, whether or not they were in the chamber for an important vote, and the fallout over last year's car chaos in the Shellharbour Council elections.
In various arguments, insults like "free-range chicken", "grub", "muppet", "sellout", "fraud" and "puppet" have been thrown across the chamber.
Now, the latest round has kicked off, with the Kiama MP labelling the Shellharbour MP as "whingeing Watson" over a notice of motion calling on the government to increase sports funding for her electorate.
"I can remember the Member for Kiama doing a victory lap with his arms in the air and talking about his gold-plated sporting facilities when just over the electorate boundary it was like stepping back into the 1940s with fences falling down, doors off toilets, no seats on toilets, no wash basins, people living in containers and uninhabitable canteens that are rat- and cockroach-ridden," Ms Watson said in parliament.
In a media release, Mr Ward tagged this as an own-goal, because it highlighted "her own abysmal record of failure".
"A politician complaining about a lack of delivery in their electorate is like a tradesman complaining about their tools," Mr Ward said.
"If only Anna put as much effort into getting things done as she did into whinging, she'd be an overnight success!"
In more inflammatory language he compared her to a "jealous little brat with a face to match" for "obsessing" about what he had done for his own electorate.
Ms Watson declined to comment herself, preferring to let Illawarra MPs Ryan Park, Paul Scully and the party's candidate for Kiama Kaitlin McInerney respond in a joint statement.
In that statement, they condemned the "demeaning and offensive language" of Mr Ward.
"Mr Ward should immediately issue an apology and retraction," the statement read.
"NSW Labor also call on the NSW Liberal and National Party - who continue to support the Member for Kiama like he's a member of the NSW Government - to condemn the Member's language and demonstrate a bipartisan commitment to lifting the standard of behaviour in NSW politics.
"There is no place in NSW politics for this behaviour and it is incumbent upon all members and all parties to call it out."
Mr Ward said he had no intention of retracting his statement.
"The member for Shellharbour can't take shots from Coward's Castle under parliamentary privilege and then seek to hide behind her colleagues after the parliament has gotten up," Mr Ward said.
"The reality is the member for Shellharbour attacked me under privilege and I'm responding. If the member for Shellharbour has a problem with my language then she can raise that with me."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.