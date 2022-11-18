Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra man jailed for repeated sexual assault of young nephew

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 3:30pm
An Illawarra man who repeatedly sexually assaulted his young nephew - who had considered his uncle his best friend - will spend at least another five-and-a-half years in jail for his crimes.

