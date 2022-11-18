Illawarra man jailed for repeated sexual assault of young nephew

An Illawarra man who repeatedly sexually assaulted his young nephew - who had considered his uncle his best friend - will spend at least another five-and-a-half years in jail for his crimes.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim, pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated indecent assault against a child under 16 and four charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child under 16.
But a jury found the man, aged in his 60s, guilty of all offences following a trial at Wollongong District Court earlier this year.
The man's crimes came to light when the victim disclosed the abuse to a Department of Family and Community Services officer.
The victim recalled his uncle would touch his genitals over his clothes when he was aged about five.
On one occasion in his early teens, the boy awoke at his uncle's home to find his uncle rubbing his backside against his groin.
He went back to sleep, but was again awoken to find his uncle performing a sexual act upon him.
Judge Andrew Haesler noted the victim estimated this went on for about 20 minutes, but "felt like an eternity".
The offender then grabbed the boy's hand and made him touch his erect penis.
On another occasion the boy again woke up to find his uncle sexually abusing him, which left him feeling shocked, disgusted and scared.
"This activity... became a regularly occurring thing," Judge Haesler said.
The boy recalled two other distinct occasions during which his uncle sexually assaulted him.
Judge Haesler noted the charges the man faced related to specific incidents the victim was able to isolate, but there were many others.
The victim told the court he saw his uncle "like a best friend".
"I hated all of it, I was really sad it ever happened... I was heartbroken," he said of the assaults.
Judge Haesler said the offender exploited his relationship as the uncle of the victim, causing the boy both physical and emotional pain.
"Each offence involved an abuse of trust," he said.
Judge Haesler said the victim now struggled to sleep, experienced suicidal ideation often and found it hard to ever imagine being in a relationship because he felt he was "too broken".
"It's changed me for the worse and I feel like it's ruined me," the victim said.
Judge Haesler noted the offender had no prior criminal history and still maintained his innocence.
The man had physical and mental health problems, he said, including anxiety so severe he was unable to work from his late 20s.
Judge Haesler said the man's time in custody would be more burdensome than for the average prisoner.
He found special circumstances applied, which made the man eligible for a longer period on parole.
He also deemed the man to be at low risk of reoffending.
Judge Haesler sentenced the man to nine years' imprisonment, with a minimum term of five years and 10 months.
With time already served, the man will be eligible for consideration of parole in May 2028.
Under law he is also a high-risk offender because of his crimes, which means the courts can impose extended supervision or detention orders upon him.
Support is available for those who are distressed or have experienced sexual violence. Call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for support and counselling, or Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support. If someone is in danger, call 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
