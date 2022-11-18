Check out our tips for the $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange

Can Kerry Parker do it?
Hope In Your Heart comes into the $1 million The Gong on home turf at Kembla Grange off an impressive fourth in the Golden Eagle last run and will be a sentimental favourite amongst punters.
Mercury sports and racing editor Tim Barrow certainly thinks Hope In Your Heart is the one to beat.
Experienced ACM Racing writer Alan Welburn has sided with the Peter and Paul Snowden's Old Flame, while veteran Sky Racing analyst Gary Harley has Joe Pride's Brutality on top.
Check out our tips for The Gong and The Warra below.
Saturday, 4.40pm
TIM BARROW
Mercury sports editor and ACM Racing writer
12 HOPE IN YOUR HEART
1 Just Folk
13 Brutality
11 Oscar Zulu
ALAN WELBURN
ACM Racing expert
8 OLD FLAME
6 Surf Dancer
1 Just Folk
15 Love Tap
GARY HARLEY
Sky Racing expert and Newcastle Herald racing writer
13 BRUTALITY
12 Hope In Your Heart
16 Riodini
8 Old Flame
4pm, Saturday
TIM BARROW
Mercury sports editor and ACM Racing writer
2 BRUCKNER
1 Malkovich
3 Athelric
17 American President
ALAN WELBURN
ACM Racing expert
1 MALKOVICH
12 Remlaps Gem
6 Kallos
7 Wisdom Of Water
GARY HARLEY
Sky Racing expert and Newcastle Herald racing writer
1 MALKOVICH
3 Athelric
10 Dragonstone
2 Bruckner
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
