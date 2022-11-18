St Therese Catholic Parish Primary School's 1960s infrastructure has had a modern makeover after parents and the state government contributed more than $6 million for the cause.
The refurbishment that first began in 2021 was blessed by Bishop of Wollongong, Brian Mascord, as he declared the facilities officially open on Friday.
The money has allowed for the renovation of eight primary classrooms, two small extensions, the St Therese Parish Centre, the external facade and landscaping and general work on the 1960s building layout.
Year six student Georgia Cummins said she was pleased with the "great view" from her new classroom.
"I also really enjoy sitting in these new little corners built by the windows and reading or doing group work," the 12-year-old said.
Another year six student Seth Momirovski said he loved the addition of the new breakout rooms.
"Breakout rooms are rooms shared between two classrooms where the two classes can interact with each other," he said.
Principal Stephen Thorne said the staff and students are embracing the additional space in a new light, airy environment.
"Each year group has two classrooms and a breakout space.
"This space is used by either class where small groups can work together, or specialist teachers can work with students without disturbing the rest of the students," he said.
"Basically, the breakout space gives us room to spread out which is conducive to collaborative learning."
Mr Thorne said the refurbishment of the old school infrastructure has been a long-time coming.
"We knew the benefits this work would provide, however, the reality after has far exceeded our expectations."
About $4.6 million contribution came from the school building levy which is part of the students' school fees while about $1.6 million was from the state government.
"It is an opportunity to recognise the transformation of a 1960s building into a 2022 learning space can actually happen."
Bishop Brian Mascord jokingly said the students will not get in trouble for writing on desks as they did when he was in school, because the modern desks have erasable tabletops.
"The new facilities will bring new possibilities for students and they can allow their creativity to come forward," he said.
"Creativity of learning and education is vast for these people," Rev Mascord said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully acknowledged the contribution from the state government as a welcome investment in education in the region.
"There is no way you can walk in any of these classrooms and think of anything except inspiration, creativity and ambition," Mr Scully said.
