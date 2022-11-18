Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong's St Therese primary receives a $6m upgrade

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 19 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
Year six students Georgia Cummins and Seth Momirovski with (clockwise) Director of Schools Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong Peter Hill, Father Duane Fernandez-Parish Priest, St Therese principal Stephen Thorne, Bishop of Wollongong Brian Mascord, Wollongong MP Paul Scully. Picture by Sylvia Liber

St Therese Catholic Parish Primary School's 1960s infrastructure has had a modern makeover after parents and the state government contributed more than $6 million for the cause.

