Since October this year, aged care residents at Warrigal Shell Cove have heard a different tune ringing down the hallways.
From time to time, some of the newest staff members have broken out into song, delighting the residents.
Roughly 75 staff at Warrigal have been recruited from the Pacific Islands, with the largest cohort from Fiji.
While working with residents, the new recruits have shared part of their culture with residents, including their gospel hymns.
Alumita Mae, who worked in aged care in Fiji, said there was a vast difference in working conditions between the two countries.
"At an aged care home back in Fiji, it's manpower, most of it is just manpower. The appliances that we use [in Australia] make our work easier," she said.
While work might be easier, getting to Australia was hard.
Ms Mae and her colleagues had to wait years to get through the application and visa process to come and work in Australia. Some had to travel by boat from their island to the main island of Viti Levu, to file documents in Suva.
Now in Australia, Ms Mae and her colleagues are addressing critical skills shortages in the aged care sector and the wider Illawarra as the government considers an overhaul of migration programs to Australia.
With one of the key recommendations from the federal Jobs and Skills Summit being to increase the permanent migration program and improving the visa process, Home Affairs minister Claire O'Neil has indicated that all options are on the table to address workforce shortages.
Since borders have re-opened after the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has had to compete with other countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States for the immigrants sorely needed to fill workforce gaps. While other countries have seen immigration rebound, Australia has been left behind, with long wait times for visas leading prospective immigrants to look elsewhere.
For those that do make it to Australia, most will remain in the capital cities, exacerbating workforce shortages in the regions. The Illawarra faces a particular challenge, as being a large regional centre it does not benefit from the incentives designed to attract migrants to rural areas, such as the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, nor is it a category three regional centre, with access to dedicated regional visas.
At the same time, the Illawarra is highly dependent on international migration to the region, with migrants contributing to 81 per cent of population growth in Wollongong.
Warrigal hopes to welcome another 50 staff from Fiji, to start between December and January.
Without more workers like Ms Mae, Illawarra businesses will continue to struggle to remain open and provide the same level of service, despite workers who do arrive saying it is their "dream" to come and work in Australia.
Walesi Vovo has also joined Warrigal, in part to help pay for her daughter's schooling.
"It's a privilege for me to come over and help back at home," she said.
With contracts to work in Australia for four years, both said they kept in touch with their family back home via social media messaging apps, but hoped they could bring over their families to Australia soon to see their new workplace.
"One day our family will come," Ms Vovo said. "The sooner the better!"
But, it is not just gospel tunes that the Pacific Islander staff have brought with them, they say there was one thing missing in how Australians take care of their older generation.
"Back in Fiji there is dignity," Ms Mae said. "We especially respect our elderly, so we are trying to implement that here."
