Marcio Francisco, Goce Nikoloski allegedly block path of oncoming freight train

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:51am, first published November 18 2022 - 8:44pm
The ute viewed from the train (left) and (right) how close the vehicle was to the tracks.

A freight train driver was on a routine trip towards the Port Kembla docks on 25 June last year when in the midst of thick bushland on the Illawarra escarpment he was allegedly confronted with a man yelling, waving and telling him to stop.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

