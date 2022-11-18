NSW Pride out to turn the tide in Hockey One finals

NSW Pride will today face the Brisbane Blaze in the first semi final of the Hockey One league in Bendigo.
It hasn't been a rollercoaster for the defending champions from 2019 when they just made to the finals this year with a fourth placing.
After three opening wins away, the Pride then lost three consecutive games and only just made it courtesy of Melbourne HC beating the Tassie Tigers.
Will the Pride now upset the Blaze after they lost to the Brisbane side 5-1 in their pool match at home?
The team is now at full strength with the return of the overseas Kookaburras and local Illawarra player Flynn Ogilvie but the team failed to impress at their last pool game losing to Canberra 3-0.
But Ogilvie is confident of doing well against the Blaze having trained together now prior to the Bendigo finals.
"I think it was only a bad loss because of the way we turned up as a team but Canberra are a very good team," Ogilvie said.
"They are well drilled and been training together as a group consistently. I believe they are the benchmark of the competition, especially defensively.
"We are looking forward to getting to Bendigo and playing Brisbane. We are both two pretty free flowing teams so should be an exciting match.
"They are obviously top of the table so it will be a very hard game, however we believe if we turn up and play the way we know we can that we can get the win."
The team will still be without corner drag flicker Blake Govers who is not allowed to play here because of contractual agreements with the Belgium league he is currently playing in.The other semi sees the Canberra team facing the Perth Thundersticks.
The final is set for Sunday at 4pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.