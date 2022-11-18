Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NSW Pride out to turn the tide in Hockey One finals

By Tony de Souza
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn Ogilvie (left) for NSW. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

NSW Pride will today face the Brisbane Blaze in the first semi final of the Hockey One league in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.