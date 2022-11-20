There was no sign of the persistent La Nina weather or any sense of fear about rising COVID cases as crowds flocked to Kembla Grange for Wollongong's version of the Melbourne Cup.
The highlight of the region's racing calendar - the $1 million The Gong - attracted thousands on Saturday, with the buoyant mood reflected in the dopamine dressing seen at Fashions on the Field.
Following on from the trends seen at other events in this year's spring carnival, feel-good fashion abounded as race-goers celebrated being out, together and in the sun.
There were jewel tones, loud florals, Barbiecore fluoro coloured dresses and plenty of peacock-esque fascinators coming together in a festive clash.
Illawarra Turf Club Chief Executive Peter De Vries described the atmosphere during the day as fantastic, with a bigger crowd than he expected.
"People are having fun, the weather has been good to us, the racing is great and everybody is enjoying themselves," he said.
"Last year and the year before we were governed by some COVID restrictions. The first year we ran it we had 6000 people, and I don't think we've managed that, but I think we're in the mid-4000s. I think we lost some people in all sports while COVID was on, and I think it's up to all of us to bring people back to racecourses and to other sports."
The 1600m race was first run in 2019 and is one of only a handful of million dollar horse races in NSW.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
