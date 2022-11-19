Former Shellharbour Junior Joel King does not have to look far for support as he prepares to take on France, Tunisia and Denmark at the World Cup in Qatar, with his sister Taren - who plays her football for Newcastle in the A-League Women's - wishing her brother well for the tournament.
King will be vying for a spot in the starting team for the fixtures in what will be an extremely tough group for Australia.
Taren told the Mercury that she and her family were ecstatic that Joel will be representing both his country, but also his region on the world stage.
"Yeah of course [we are proud]," she said.
"As a bit of a team bonding activity this season with the Jets they have been asking us to reflect on a few different things and one of them was our highlights in our life.
"My highlight was actually watching him debut for the Socceroos. I guess to see and to hear that he got called up for the World Cup was something you can't even put into words.
"We're all very proud of him. Our parents and my older brother Scotty will be heading over to watch him and I'll definitely be sitting up watching him as well as well as all my housemates," King said.
The Jets defender added that it had been a dream for her brother to play at a World Cup from a very young age and that he deserved all the credit due to the fact that he had put in the hard yards for a number of years.
"Yeah definitely [been a dream to play at a World Cup for him]," she said.
"We have very fond memories watching the 2006 World Cup on probably a 30 centimetre by 30 centimetre television late at night," she laughed.
"It is something he has been working on for a very long time. If you were to have a look at our backyard our tin fence is 'ding' galore. He's put in the hours and I'm stoked for him that's it's all paid off for him."
Taren is on the mend from two MCL injuries and is gunning for an A-League Women's return sometime this season.
The competition began over the weekend, with the Jets going down 2-1 against Brisbane Roar. The 25-year-old did not feature.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
