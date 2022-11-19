Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Fifa World Cup

Family support high for Socceroos defender Joel King

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 20 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King's family will be in full support in Qatar with Taren watching . Picture - Getty Images

Former Shellharbour Junior Joel King does not have to look far for support as he prepares to take on France, Tunisia and Denmark at the World Cup in Qatar, with his sister Taren - who plays her football for Newcastle in the A-League Women's - wishing her brother well for the tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.