120kg bronze Buddha blessed at Nan Tien ahead of journey to Sydney Modern

A giant bronze Buddha sculpture which will soon make its way to the Art Gallery of NSW's Sydney Modern was blessed by the nuns at Berkeley's Nan Tien Temple on Saturday.
The 120kg Buddha will be part of the "Spirit House" exhibit, a sophisticated art installation by Taiwanese-American artist Lee Mingwei which takes to form of a modernised bunker, where people can go to be in silence.
On Saturday, the temple held a day of free public festivities, to end seven days of blessings by Buddhist nuns.
A final blessing was followed by activities for visitors of all ages, including lantern-making, Tai Chi, tea meditation, mindful doodling for wellbeing, a documentary screening, plus an artist talk.
"Lee Mingwei is an internationally renowned artist who is known for the thoughtful quality of his work and the experience his work offers ... and sense of participation," Melanie Eastburn of the Art Gallery of NSW said.
"There's often an element of gift giving, it could be in the form of a song, an experience, something that brings connection between the work of the artist and the person experiencing it."
The Buddha and its "Spirit House" will be part of the gallery's $344 million Sydney Modern development, which will see it expand to nearly double the size.
It has been described as the most significant cultural development in Sydney since the opening of the Opera House.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
