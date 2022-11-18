Illawarra Mercury
Construction begins on spectacular new overnight Illawarra coastal walk

By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 19 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 10:17am
Construction has begun on the Great Southern Walk, a new multi-day track that will take walkers on a 67-kilometre adventure from southern Sydney and into the northern Illawarra.

