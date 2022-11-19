Robert and Luke Price's Cuban Royale wins in Benchmark 78 (1200m)

It was a tight end to the race, but Cuban Royale - trained by Kembla Grange trainers Robert and Luke Price - has won the race six at Kembla Grange on The Gong day.
Brock Ryan again rode a winning horse for the Prices. Ryan was the jockey on board Count De Rupee when it won The Gong in 2021.
Cuban Royale pipped Broken Arrows - trained by David Pfieffer - and Rainbow Connection - trained by Matthew Dunn to win at the last moment of the 1200 metre race.
Speaking post-race, co-trainer Luke Price said he thought they had been pipped, but was pleased to be wrong.
"I thought he got beat for sure," he said.
"Last Saturday here we thought we had we won but we got beat. This horse has come up so good.
"It's an eight year old but feels like a three year old to ride. He's been sound and it was his 57th start today. He's just been a real money spender for the owners and they love it. You'd love to have this event in your backyard once a month really but once a year we'll take that.
"It's a horse that is always consistent and grows a leg when it comes to his own track," Price said.
Major races The Gong and The Warra are still to come.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
