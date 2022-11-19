Illawarra Mercury
Robert and Luke Price Cuban Royale wins in Benchmark 78 (1200m)

Updated November 19 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Robert and Luke Price's Cuban Royale wins in Benchmark 78 (1200m)

It was a tight end to the race, but Cuban Royale - trained by Kembla Grange trainers Robert and Luke Price - has won the race six at Kembla Grange on The Gong day.

