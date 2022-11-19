Ward's attack 'disgraceful, condescending, misogynistic': women's health campaigner

A prominent Illawarra domestic violence campaigner has called on Gareth Ward to withdraw his "disgraceful, condescending and personal misogynistic attack" on Anna Watson.
Executive director of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre Sally Stevenson compared Mr Ward to One Nation MP Mark Latham - who attacked Ms Watson in a budget estimates hearing in September.
She said his comments were a sign that the independent review into bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct at NSW Parliament was so badly needed.
"Gareth Ward demeaned women - and himself - in his disgraceful, condescending, and personal misogynistic attack on Anna Watson yesterday: speaking of the way she looks and comparing her to a dog," she said.
On Friday, the Kiama MP issued a media release calling Ms Watson a whinger, and a "jealous little brat with a face to match" who was "obsessing" about what he had done for his own electorate.
He also said she made his "Spoodle puppy look like a tower of courage and emotional strength".
His statement followed notice of motion from the Shellharbour Labor MP, calling on the government to increase sports funding for her electorate.
"I can remember the Member for Kiama doing a victory lap with his arms in the air and talking about his gold-plated sporting facilities when just over the electorate boundary it was like stepping back into the 1940s with fences falling down, doors off toilets, no seats on toilets, no wash basins, people living in containers and uninhabitable canteens that are rat- and cockroach-ridden," Ms Watson said in parliament.
Mr Ward said a "politician complaining about a lack of delivery in their electorate is like a tradesman complaining about their tools."
"If only Anna put as much effort into getting things done as she did into whinging, she'd be an overnight success!," he said.
Ms Stevenson, who is behind the Australian-first Women's Trauma Recovery Centre, said Mr Ward's comments about Ms Watson had been "directly contradicted by Minister Brad Hazzard in Budget Estimates in his response to Mark Latham's attack".
"Our Centre would not be able to provide the service we do without Ms Watson's willingness to work across party lines, and her success in doing so," she said.
"Working with the NSW Government, she has secured significant increases in funding for our Centre, and been a vital advocate for the Womens Trauma Recovery Centre, standing with us from the first day of our campaign."
"Ms Watson has always and relentlessly supported our centre and with us, the women of the Illawarra."
"We expect better, Mr Ward - a public apology and a retraction for this offensive attack is a good place to start."
On Friday, after NSW Labor called on him to retract his comments, Mr Ward said he had no intention of taking back his recent statement about Ms Watson.
"The member for Shellharbour can't take shots from Coward's Castle under parliamentary privilege and then seek to hide behind her colleagues after the parliament has gotten up," Mr Ward said.
"The reality is the member for Shellharbour attacked me under privilege and I'm responding. If the member for Shellharbour has a problem with my language then she can raise that with me."
The Kiama and Shellharbour MPs have been known to spar regularly; in the past Mr Ward has called Ms Watson "the most ... lazy member of the NSW Parliament", while she had returned serve by labelling him as one of Kiama's two blowholes.
They've fought over the Berry Bypass, whether or not they were in the chamber for an important vote, and the fallout over last year's car chaos in the Shellharbour Council elections.
In various arguments, insults like "free-range chicken", "grub", "muppet", "sellout", "fraud" and "puppet" have been thrown across the chamber.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
