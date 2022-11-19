Two cars crash on M1 at Gwynneville

Two cars have crashed in Gwynneville on Sunday morning, leaving one southbound lane closed.
The incident happened about 10:20am on the M1 Princes Motorway near the Reserve Street Overpass in Gwynneville.
Emergency services are attending the scene while a tow truck moves the cars off the road.
One southbound lane remains closed, according to the Transport Management Centre, with drivers advised to reduce speed if driving in the area.
Traffic is being reported as moderate.
At this stage, it is understood no one is injured.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
