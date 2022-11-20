A Wollongong man who allegedly stole a pair of Nike tracksuit pants from a sports store in the CBD would have probably been allowed bail if it weren't for his 46-page criminal history, a court has heard.
Bryce Kreutzer appeared before Wollongong Local Court from the holding cells on Sunday after his alleged theft of the pants from JD Sports.
He was charged with one count of shoplifting, and while it was a "minor larceny", the court heard Kreutzer's record let him down in his bid for release.
"These fresh offences are certainly at the lower end of the scale," Registrar Tina McKenna said.
"But when they are added onto the end of a criminal history stretching 46 pages ... the seriousness of the offences don't become a concern as to why he should be granted bail.
"I think it's pretty much a guarantee he will receive a full-time sentence (if found guilty) given his history."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Weaver opposed Kreutzer's release, citing he was serving a prison sentence in the community at the time of allegedly taking the trackpants.
Sergeant Weaver added the prosecution case is strong given Kreutzer was allegedly identified on CCTV and is "well known to the local court".
"Bail conditions are not going to stop him ... he'll take it if he wants it," Sergeant Weaver said.
In arguing for Kreutzer's release, Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said her client was facing financial difficulties at the time of the alleged offending.
The court heard he is also facing a charge unlawfully possessing another person's drivers licence.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
