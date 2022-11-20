Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Severe winds cancel Illawarra Convoy's free family fun day at Shellharbour Airport

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 20 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Severe winds have forced the cancellation of the Illawarra Convoy's free family fun day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.