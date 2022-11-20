Severe winds have forced the cancellation of the Illawarra Convoy's free family fun day.
The event, held at the Shellharbour Airport and run by radio station i98 and parent company the WIN Network, was cancelled due to safety concerns over the vigorous winds hitting the region on Sunday.
Station manager of i98 Tia Davis said while the cancellation is disappointing after a huge amount of work went into organising the day, everyone's safety is paramount.
"We're obviously disappointed to cancel the fun day but safety is our first priority with an event like this," she said.
Crowds still lined the streets to watch as trucks and motorbikes made their way from Appin in the morning for one of the Illawarra's biggest fundraising days.
A line-up of events was planned after the convoy revved its way to the airport, including special performances by Australian pop group Sneaky Sound System and rockers The Black Sorrows in the afternoon.
Wollongong publican Ryan Aitchison has confirmed five bands will now be playing at The Illawarra Hotel this afternoon, with set times yet to be cemented.
At this stage, he said a dj set by Touch Sensitive would be going ahead as planned from 8pm - adding that other bands joining them from convoy will be named soon.
Mr Aitchison said he felt compelled to keep the spirit of the day running as Illawarra Convoy gives so much to the community. A portion of revenue made will be donated to the cause.
"We're just working through with management and that kind of thing to be able to rehome the bands in the courtyard to still make today an even bigger success than it already is," he said.
A raffle was to be held between the artist's sets at the airport by the station's breakfast presenters Marty Haynes (also the Convoy founder), Christian McEwan and Bella Leone.
However, it will now be live streamed via i98's Facebook page at 2pm.
"We'll still have our funds coming in from our raffle and also the sale of our merchandise," Ms Davis said.
Despite the cancellation, the fundraiser is still being hailed as successful with over $1.5 million raised before the convoy even kicked off.
Monies raised will go to the Illawarra Community Foundation who distribute funds to families in need and local charity organisations.
People can still make donations via https://illawarraconvoy.com.au/.
Meantime, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds just before 11am, with peak gusts of 90km/h expected to hit the Illawarra through to Monday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
