King departs Wollongong as Hawks return to import drawing board

Illawarra will head back to the recruitment drawing board after confirming import George King has returned the US for rehabilitation on an ankle injury.
It follow rampant reports the club was looking to offload the 28-year-old swingman, who had not cracked double-digit scoring in six of the Hawks seven straight losses.
A statement released by the club on Sunday said scans carried out on Thursday had "revealed a recovery timeline that will likely see miss him the remainder of the NBL23 season."
It will see the Hawks heading back to market for a replacement import for the second time this season after star point-guard Justin Robinson suffered a season-ending injury in the season-opener.
In contrast to King, Robinson has remained in Wollongong through his rehabilitation, but the injury saw Jacob Jackomas go five games an import down before the club brought Peyton Siva to Wollongong.
He now faces another tough stretch as the club looks for a replacement, with a combo forward to play primarily in the four spot the top priority.
"Unfortunately, injuries and circumstances prohibited George from gaining any real consistency in his time with the club," Hawks general manager Mat Campbell said.
"While it has been a tough start to the season for the squad, we are determined to turn things around.
"We have great belief in Jacob and our young and developing group, and with uncertainty around George's availability, the club needs to move quickly on a new piece that can provide the import help we need."
