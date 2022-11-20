Hundreds of spectators lined the roads from Mount Ousley to Albion Park to watch the Illawarra Convoy pass by.
Led by six-year-old Nate Deushain, hundreds of trucks, bikes and various vehicles cruised through the Illawarra.
Read more: Two cars crash on M1 at Gwyneville
To the sound of horns, bystanders cheered and waved as the process made its way through Wollongong.
While the family fun day had to be cancelled, wild winds didn't stop families and groups from throwing their support behind one of the iLlawarra's biggest fundraisers, with donated funds going towards the Illawarra Community Foundation.
Prior to the trucks rolling down Mount Ousley, the organisation had raised over $1.5 million, with more donations expected to increase that figure as the day progressed.
Fundraising supports the Illawarra Community Foundation to assist families affected by life threatening illnesses.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.