Investigation underway after fatal stabbing at Campbelltown

Investigations are underway after an alleged fatal stabbing of a man in Campbelltown overnight.
Just after 9pm on Saturday, a 25-year-old man presented to Campbelltown Hospital with a stab wound to his torso.
Despite the efforts of attending medical staff, the man died at the hospital.
Campbelltown police officers attended and established a crime scene at the hospital.
Detectives, with assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, have established Strike Force Taralye to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Taralye investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
