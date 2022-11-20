Blake Moulds had just turned nine when the young Illawarra boy tragically passed away from leukaemia last year.
The young lad with a fiery mop of red hair was a keen football player, and his picture adorned the front of one of the trucks at this Sunday's Illawarra Convoy, showing him doing his favourite thing, riding a motorbike.
Grandmother Janelle Moulds said Blake was always full of life.
"He had a funny little laugh, he was just a beautiful boy," she said.
Ms Moulds was joined by her daughter and Blake's mother Renae Moulds and Blake's best friend Connor McDiarmid to cheer on the convoy in memory of Blake.
Connor, along with other schoolmates, raised over $10,000 to donate to Convoy, and Ms Moulds said seeing the processing of trucks, bikes and vehicles all in support of Blake and other kids suffering similar diagnoses just broke her heart.
"He was so young, to see these kids up there that are so young, and they don't survive, it's heartbreaking."
While Blake was at Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick, his family was supported by donations of groceries and fuel vouchers to get the family there and back.
At the time of writing, Convoy 2022 had raised over $1.3 million to give similar support to other families as the Moulds, with more funds expected to roll in.
Ros Mayberry, who had driven down to Warrawong from Ballina to see the convoy pass with her nearly 92-year-old mother, said the charity arm of the event was particularly important.
"It's a wonderful cause for the children, every year the money goes to such worthy causes."
Ms Mayberry, whose brother continued the family trucking business and was driving a truck in the Convoy, said there was a huge level of effort that went into each member of the procession.
"The work that they put in to get the trucks prepared for the day, and all the lead in into it, they've all been up early and working yesterday on their trucks. The presentation is unbelievable."
Enjoying the fruits of this labour was Matthew Hart, team leader at The Disability Trust. Mr Hart was joined by residents at three group homes to see the Convoy go past.
"It's really nice to see these guys to go out and have a nice time," he said. "I feel like you appreciate this so much more after what we've been through."
Decked out in the sky blue shirts of the Convoy, Mr Hart said it was the first time the residents have been able to watch the event together.
"With COVID being so disruptive over the past few years, we saw it as a good opportunity to come together and support a good cause."
