It was a wild weekend in the Illawarra, but that didn't stop two marquee events in the region's calendar going ahead.
On Saturday, the weekend kicked off the The Gong race, one of only a handful of $1 million meets in NSW. Matching these high stakes were the well-attired at Kembla Grange, with bright, multicoloured frocks and a preponderance of floral fashions.
A grungier but no less colourful scene could be seen in Port Kembla, as artists put their mark on buildings along Wentworth Street. The 10th iteration of Wonderwalls, this year it was all about celebrating local artists and brightening up the streetscape.
The party continued on into the evening, and artists returned to complete their designs on Sunday.
But the main event was undoubtedly the i98 Illawarra Convoy. From about 8am onwards the horns of hundreds of trucks and rumble of the engines of dozens of motorbikes could be heard from Mount Ousley to Albion Park.
While the wind picked up, and Albion Park Airport recorded winds of over 90km/h forcing the cancellation of the family fun day, the route was still lined with onlookers cheering on the steel parade as it made its way through the city.
Convoy has already raised over $1.3 million and more donations are expected to flow before a final count is announced on Wednesday.
Look back on the weekend that was in our gallery above.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.