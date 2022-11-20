Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Royal National Park

A motorcyclist has died after a head-on crash with a car in the Royal National Park this morning.
Emergency services were called to Sir Bertram Stevens Drive at Bundeena at 10.30am after reports a Yamaha motorcycle and a Suzuki Swift had collided head-on.
Police and ambulance crews arrived on scene but the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene.
The Suzuki driver, a 40-year-old man was uninjured but taken to Sutherland Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnesses the crash or the lead up to contact police.
After arriving on scene, officers from Sutherland Shire police area command established a crime scene and are investigating the crash.
At 4.30pm Sir Bertram Stevens Drive between Audley and Bundeena Drive remains closed in both directions.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
