Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Soundwaves from Thirroul Music Festival 2022 draws in crowds to sunny village

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 20 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not everyday the sweet tones of a harmonica will reverberate their way through a Thirroul burger joint and out onto the street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.