It's not everyday the sweet tones of a harmonica will reverberate their way through a Thirroul burger joint and out onto the street.
Crowds old and young filed their way into Papi's to hear the blues Americana sounds played by Howlin Alvarez & Drey Rollan - along with a lineup of other alternative country and folk bands - as the sun shone on Sunday.
It marked the third annual Thirroul Music Festival, which saw the northern Illawarra village come alive for the family-friendly affair.
More than 25 artists - some who travelled as far as New York and interstate - played across five local venues to grace crowds with their funky, dulcet tones which pulsed through the streets alleyways.
With hundreds of punters bouncing between the stages at local bars and cafes, festival co-creator and Thirroul resident Luke Woods said this year's event was the biggest yet.
"It's a real relief considering the industry has been through a tough few years," he said. "To be able to bring the venues back to life is a really great feeling for the artists, the crew and music fans."
The unique part of the festival, Mr Woods said, was that musicians lit up the unique nooks and crannies of the village - from the alleyway next to lifestyle store Noel & Gladys, to the Thirroul Library and even the 101-year-old Railyway Institute Hall.
"It showcases the unique and under-utilised parts of town," he said.
"It's really great to be able to use the (Railyway Institute) hall the same way previous generations used it, for dances or weddings and things like that.
"It brings to life the smaller bars and cafes around town ... they're great spaces that don't necessarily have music play in them."
Businesses were delighted to welcome festivalgoers through their doors.
"It's so nice to see not just the Thirroul community but the wider community support us," Natalie Hunt, the owner of Noel & Gladys said.
"The extra foot traffic is amazing - it lets people know we're here. This is the only event of its kind so whenever it rolls around everyone's super stoked."
Other artists that took to the stages included Wollongong star Jodi Phyllis, Daddy Long Legs, Melody Moko and Henry Wagons.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
