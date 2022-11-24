Where to find help for these disabling conditions | Asbestos Awareness Week Advertising Feature

Located in Wollongong, Parramatta and Sydney, GMP can help you with any questions or claims relating to asbestos and dust-related conditions. Picture supplied

Diagnosed with mesothelioma or another asbestos or dust related condition? Solicitors and barristers Gerard Malouf & Partners (GMP) can help you.

Dust diseases are some of the most disabling conditions, arising from exposure to asbestos or other dusts, throughout a hard working person's life.



Often, the serious medical consequences of this exposure throughout a person's working life is not known for years following exposure and often only into retirement.



Symptoms often include chest pain, difficulties breathing, a tightness in the chest or persistent cough. If you are experiencing these symptoms and require guidance, their team of solicitors is here to help.

Gerard Malouf is a leading NSW lawyer who is an accredited Personal Injury specialist with over 29 years' experience in compensation, insurance and negligence law.



Malignant mesothelioma is a terrible disease affecting the mesothelium, being the lining that surrounds most organs in a person's body.



The main areas mesothelioma affects are the pleura (lining surrounding the lungs), the peritoneum (the stomach) and the pericardium (the heart).



Malignant mesothelioma is only caused by exposure to asbestos. Other dust related conditions arise from exposure to asbestos or other dusts, including silica from ground stone.



If you have any of the following diagnosed diseases, you are eligible for compensation under Schedule 1 of the Dust Diseases Tribunal Act:

Aluminosis

Asbestosis

Asbestos induced carcinoma

Asbestos related pleural diseases

Bagassosis

Berylliosis

Byssinosis

Coal dust pneumoconiosis

Farmers' lung

Hard metal pneumoconiosis

Mesothelioma

Silicosis

Silico-tuberculosis

Talcosis

Let GMP help you protect your rights to compensation by giving one of their experienced and dedicated Dust Disease solicitors today!



Not only can you receive payments from iCare similar to Workers Compensation, but you may be entitled to bring a damages claim at common law for pain and suffering, ongoing losses and the care you will require.

The process in the Dust Diseases Tribunal differs depending on the severity of your condition and your diagnosis - they can guide you through the process.

