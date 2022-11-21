Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Berkeley woman Suzanna Ristevska involved in large-scale meth and heroin ring learns fate

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:09pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzanna Ristevska was first arrested in July last year after police raided her Berkeley drug den. Picture from file.

A Berkeley hairdresser will spend at least another year behind bars after her involvement in a large-scale meth and heroin drug supply ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.