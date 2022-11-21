A 140-bed aged care centre at Warilla will be torn down and replaced with 123 independent living units, if a development application gets the tick of approval.
Aged care provider Warrigal has lodged plans for the Arcadia Street site with Shellharbour City Council.
Warrigal already owns the site, which included the aged care centre and 40 independent living units (ILUs)
In March Warrigal announced the site - home to Warilla Community Village - would be closed because it was no longer fit for purpose due to the age of the buildings.
Residents were found places at other Warrigal homes.
The aged care provider aims to demolish the structures on site and replace them with six buildings housing a total of 123 units - 77 two-bedroom units and 46 three-bedroom units.
"In addition to the ILUs the development will include the provision of a central village green, community hub, and a multi-purpose building comprising the redeveloped opportunity shop and a new neighbourhood shop," the statement of environmental effects said.
The "neighbourhood shop" would not be for the exclusive use of residents; the wider community would also have access.
The development will require an exemption from the maximum building heights in this zoning.
The maximum height is nine metres, and none of the six buildings come under that height - the tallest are two 13.5-metre three-storey structures.
"The use of two to three-storey buildings, as opposed to single-storey development or a greater number of two-storey buildings allows for the vertical placement of building mass, which minimises the extent of site coverage," the statement of environmental effects noted.
With residents in ILUs more active and more likely to drive than those in an aged care centre, basement parking for 179 vehicles is also part of the planned development.
This will be split up with 143 residential spaces and 36 for visitors.
To offset the required developer contributions to council Warrigal has proposed improvement works worth $277,134 to nearby Lowe Park, which "is currently a 'dead space' that is unsightly and underutilised", according to the statement of environmental effects.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
