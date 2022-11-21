Wollongong's 18,218 streetlights switch to solar power

Wollongong's 18,218 streetlights will soon operate on renewable energy after the council signed a contract with a new power company last week.
As the council moves towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2030, it will switch over to using Red Energy, a product of the Snowy Hydro Scheme.
The switch, to start on January 1, will save up to 11,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, the council said.
The council's 17 largest council facilities, which includes the main administration building, the town hall, libraries, the art gallery, Beaton Park, and local pools, will also operate on solar power.
The move to renewable energy follows a group tender with seven NSW councils - including Wingecarribee, Camden and Penrith - that was coordinated by Procurement Australia.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the purchasing agreement would initially see 85 per cent of the council's consumption replaced with renewable electricity at a fixed price for the next 10 years.
Additional council sites will be added as their meters are upgraded.
"Our electricity will be generated at the 430-hectare Metz Solar Farm in Armidale," he said.
"This electricity isn't just turning on lights, it's powering human connections across our libraries, halls, leisure centres and pools, and helping our residents get home safely at night.
"To do that in a sustainable and cost-effective way is a massive win. It's also a major step toward net zero emissions for Council operations by 2030."
In 2019, the council spent about $1.5 million to upgrade the globes of 5500 street lights to energy efficient LED technology.
Reducing consumption and transitioning to renewable energy is part of the council's Climate Change Mitigation Plan.
"The plan saw us roll out the FOGO program, install 545 kilowatts of solar panels across Council facilities and plant 3,462 trees in the urban greening program," Cr Bradbery said.
"That said, Council won't be resting on our laurels. We have already begun work on the next stage of the plan to reach net zero community emissions in Wollongong by 2050.
The council is currently seeking community feedback as it develops the next version of the mitigation plan, which will set out the actions the council will take between 2023 and 2027 as it heads towards being carbon neutral.
Cr Bradbery said he hoped residents would use the council's move to renewable power as motivation to look at their own household energy supplies.
"In this volatile energy market, residents would be wise to shop around for the best price and consider renewable energy to power their homes," he said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
