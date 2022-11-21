Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong's 18,218 streetlights switch to solar power

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:27pm, first published November 21 2022 - 11:25am
File picture.

Wollongong's 18,218 streetlights will soon operate on renewable energy after the council signed a contract with a new power company last week.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

