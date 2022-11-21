Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mathew Lawrence Allen sentenced over brutal bashing of Unanderra neighbour

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew Lawrence Allen received his sentence at Wollongong District Court on Monday. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

A Unanderra man who brutally bashed his neighbour and threatened to kill him doesn't have any recollection of committing the "unprovoked" attack, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.