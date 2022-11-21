TAFE photo exhibition focuses on domestic violence workers

A photographic exhibition opening this week shows a different side to frontline domestic violence workers.
Taken by TAFE photography students, the 16 Days exhibition focuses on domestic violence advocacy and support workers from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
TAFE photography teacher Andy Zakeli said every year the NSW Police Southern Region participated in the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-related violence.
"They have a program for it every year and they have an event," Mr Zakeli said.
"It's been all different things but they've never had a photo exhibition before. The Domestic Violence Coordinator for the Southern region of NSW saw some photos that some of the students had done.
"He said 'do you reckon your students could do an exhibition for us with domestic violence workers as the subjects?'."
The coordinator nominated the 16 subjects for the photos and Mr Zakeli liaised with them to set up the photo times and locations.
A former Illawarra Mercury photographer, Mr Zakeli said the work gave the students an idea of what it would be like to work in a newspaper - especially having to adapt to unexpected changes.
"They came up with an idea, which we worked on but sometimes we had to deal with things on the fly," he said.
"It was really good - they got the experience of what it's like working in a newspaper where you turn it up expecting to get one thing and it ends up completely different to what you expect."
The students also had to think of different ways to photograph their subjects; both so they didn't end up with 16 images that looked the same, and also to avoid the standard domestic violence image of "the guy with the clenched fist and the girl cowering in the corner".
"They had a bit of carte blanche to come up with any cool idea, but we had to be mindful that the subject matter was sensitive," he said.
"We didn't want 16 of the same photo. So all of them are different. One of them is printed on a set of tiles. One of our photographers based in Sydney is a ceramic artist so he printed a portrait on tiles, which is something quite different."
Another was inspired by artist and photographer David Hockney's "joiner" style, where a finished image is made up of a collage of many individual photos.
The images also show a different side to the subject, such as disability support worker Bec, who is photographed wearing cycling gear.
"The reason we photographed her cycling is because that's what she does for her exercise to get her mind off things," Mr Zakeli said.
"We thought it was a perfect way to show this person as a normal everyday person."
The 16 Days exhibition at the Mike Codd Building gallery at Innovation Campus runs from November 25 to December 10.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
