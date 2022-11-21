It's daylight and it's a brazen robbery captured on CCTV.
Wollongong Police want your help in tracking down the person involved in this incident.
They believe "this person can assist with investigations into a stealing incident" which happened at 1.55pm on Keira Street in Wollongong's CBD on November 8.
The man in question can be seen walking behind another older man before lunged at him just as he passed the driveway.
He then scarpered down the laneway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
if you can share information use the reference #E93482980 or #11/04, police said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
