Fix existing tracks before building new ones. Letters, November 22, 2022

With a state election looming the State Governmnet has dusted off its planned upgrade of northern Illawarra walking tracks (Construction begins on spectacular new overnight Illawarra coastal walk, Mercury online, November 19).
Great idea, but you have to ask why they have money for it when existing NPWS walking trails are so run down.
Tracks all over the Illawarra are badly damaged or have simply been closed after this year's rains.
The very well patronised Sublime Point track (up the escarpment from Austinmer) has been locked shut for months, and I recently met a retired couple who said they had been working their way up from the Victorian border but walking tracks were similarly shut the whole way along the coast.
Perhaps, instead of grandstanding with an expensive new project with an eye on the election, Environment Minister James Griffin should get his existing house in order, rehire some of state's the laid-off or redundant NPWS rangers, and put the time and effort into reopening and repairing popular tracks that are, at the moment, lost to us all.
Mark Southcott, Thirroul
Why would you want to change the name of our beautiful Shellharbour North and South beach? Shellharbour is such an apt and time honoured name for the city and its beaches. Their names have no connotations or connection with anything rather than the fact that there is a harbour with plenty of shells; regardless of where those shells came from.
If other names were considered; Bass beach and Flinders beach could come into consideration, as they were known to visit the area in the 18th century but this would not be accepted by all. In other words. If it ain't broke; don't fix it.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Response to the letter by John Martin, "Taking up China-US war is not in our interests" (Mercury, November 17) needs some perspective. In his letter Mr Martin seems to miss the outstanding fact that America is about freedom, democracy and private enterprise where as China is about Communism, oppression and control.
Yes, America did use its military and economic muscle in the past. On the other hand China is using military intimidation, brutality and violence like in Hong Kong and their belt and road initiatives on other countries. The concerns with the belt and road initiative is that China gets a piece of that nation to expand its military might such as what recently happened in the Solomon Islands. The debt owed to China couldn't be paid so then China confiscates the land it wants. This is why China is a serious threat to freedom, liberty and democracy!
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.