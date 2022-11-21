Fix existing tracks before building new ones. Letters, November 22, 2022

Yes, America did use its military and economic muscle in the past. On the other hand China is using military intimidation, brutality and violence like in Hong Kong and their belt and road initiatives on other countries. The concerns with the belt and road initiative is that China gets a piece of that nation to expand its military might such as what recently happened in the Solomon Islands. The debt owed to China couldn't be paid so then China confiscates the land it wants. This is why China is a serious threat to freedom, liberty and democracy!