Fix existing tracks before building new ones. Letters, November 22, 2022

Updated November 21 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 12:28pm
With a state election looming the State Governmnet has dusted off its planned upgrade of northern Illawarra walking tracks (Construction begins on spectacular new overnight Illawarra coastal walk, Mercury online, November 19).

