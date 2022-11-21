Dapto school closed after roof damaged in high winds

Dapto Public School will be closed on Tuesday after strong winds blew off a building roof on Monday.
The Illawarra and South Coast copped a buffeting, and no more was that evident than the school when a wind gust damaged the roof of the administration block.
"Until winds ease and a complete safety report can be completed, all Dapto Public School students will learn from home tomorrow," a department of education spokesperson said.
"Parents and carers have been notified by the school."
"All staff and students are safe and no classrooms are affected," the message stated.
"Students are unable to be picked up at this time as access into and out of the school is affected."
Students would be gradually dismissed once the State Emergency Service had secured the roof and made the area safe.
The roof the Telstra building in Marshall Street, Dapto, was also damaged in the strong winds.
As of 12.30pm, the highest win gust in the Illawarra was 96km/h at Albion Park, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Bellambi recorded an 82km/h wind gust, while Kiama reached 69km/h.
Further down the coast, Jervis Bay had the highest reading, at 78km/h.
The winds are predicted to ease throughout the afternoon and evening before dropping away through Tuesday.
