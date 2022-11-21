Illawarra Mercury
Students from Warilla High's Foreshore Centre exhibit two years of creativity

By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:29pm, first published 12:49pm
Warilla High School Foreshore Centre Art Expo, featuring students Myah Brown, Christopher Steele, Olivia Kelly, Hayley Tiffin and Shayla Scourse. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

From grungy skateboard art to delicate beaded bracelets, Shellharbour's Imaginarium gallery was awash with creativity and colour on Monday, courtesy of student artists from Warilla High School's Foreshore Centre.

