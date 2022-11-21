From grungy skateboard art to delicate beaded bracelets, Shellharbour's Imaginarium gallery was awash with creativity and colour on Monday, courtesy of student artists from Warilla High School's Foreshore Centre.
The special education unit students unveiled their creations for the public in a celebration of talent and artistic expression that, for some, has been two years in the making.
More than 130 pieces line the walls, tables and windows of the gallery, ready to be revealed to parents and friends for the school's "Expo of Excellence" night.
Head Teacher of the Centre Anthony Demertizis said the showcase highlighted the creative work his students put together on a daily basis.
"We've got five classes - 55 students - ranging with a variety of disabilities, capabilities and abilities, and every single one of them has the ability to demonstrate excellence," Mr Demertizis said.
"We're proud, they're proud, they're smiling setting it up, and they'll be back here packing it down."
For some students, the chance to show off their work has been two years in the making, after the event planned for last year was impacted by COVID.
From horror movie themed skateboard art to still-life sketches and lino prints, students dabbled in multiple artistic mediums.
"Each area has it's own story," Mr Demertizis said.
"You've got artworks influenced by Paul Cezanne, you've got artworks inspired by the kids' creativity when they started to look at insects in science..."
For student artists 12-year-old Myah Brown and 14-year-old Olivia Kelly, the chance to share their creations with their families was a thrill.
The pair expressed their creativity through colour choices when making beaded bracelets and small tiled vases for the exhibition.
"I just liked the whites, the oranges, the blacks, the greens, the blues - it's all really positive vibes," Myah said.
Ms Kelly said she chose the colours for her beaded bracelet because they "went together perfectly".
Some of the pieces had taken three terms to create, they said, but they enjoyed every moment of it.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
