If you're a football fan, late-night or early morning viewing is generally a lonely experience. That's all about to change - for the next month at least.
The Illawarra is joining the football festival that is the FIFA World Cup 2022 big time.
The World Cup officially kicked off in Qatar in the early hours of Monday and there's 63 more games to come over the next 30 days.
An eight-hour time difference means Aussie fans will be watching most matches in the dark, as games hit our screens between 9pm and 8am.
But for the games that kick-off at 6am, including Australia's tournament starter against France, you'll have the chance to enjoy the action and be ready for work by 8am.
There are a number of venues live-streaming the World Cup in Wollongong.
The Fraternity Club at Fairy Meadow will be the ideal place to be cheering on your team with the club streaming all the games throughout the tournament. Marketing consultant Kane Baker said they're preparing for a few thousand spectators for Aussie games.
La La La's and Bevanda Bar on Globe Lane are teaming up to offer the ultimate spectator experience by setting up outdoor screens and projectors for the public to enjoy most games on the transformed fan street.
North Beach Kiosk will welcome fans for all 6am matches during the World Cup.
The Fairy Meadow Anglican Church will be hosting the Socceroos' game against Tunisia at 9pm on Saturday, November 26, with a barbecue before the match.
If your lounge room is more appealing, check out all the action on free-to-air SBS.
The Socceroos (38th) are in Group D with France (ranked 4th), Denmark (ranked 10th) and Tunisia (ranked 30th).
Game one for the Aussies is against defending champions France at 6am Wednesday.
More information about the FIFA World Cup 2022 can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.