A Marco Polo Woonona aged care resident with dementia was observed by compliance officers eating their meal and dessert with their hands, in a weeklong audit of the aged care centre.
In a damning Performance Report issued last week, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission found the Watergum Way facility was non-compliant across 37 requirements.
The facility was inspected by the Commissioner between September 27 and October 5 and issued a sanction on October 10, after finding "immediate" and "severe" risk to residents.
Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona will not be able to take new residents until 2023 and staff have to complete mandatory training. An external adviser has been appointed to rectify issues identified in the visits.
The Performance Report sets out the standard of care observed at Marco Polo Woonona.
The team of assessors describe not being asked to complete COVID-19 health screening before entering the facility on each day of the site audit.
Once inside, assessors saw staff breaching infection control protocols by touching their face, hair or mask or wearing masks under their noses, particularly during meal assistance.
The quality of food was an area of particular concern, with residents telling assessors they do not enjoy the food and meals were delivered to their rooms cold.
The report outlines residents waited for 15 minutes for staff to assist them with eating, meals were served without a drink and residents fell asleep in the dining room during the meal service.
In one instance, the assessment team saw a resident in a dementia support unit given a meal without any supervision, contrary to their care plan, and eating the meal with their hands.
Residents told assessors meals were always "a surprise" and were not provided with meals of choice, dietary requirements were not followed.
Residents who paid $20 extra for varied meals were also not receiving value, the Commissioner wrote.
"I am unsure if these meals are of better quality than what was reported as unsatisfactory."
In other areas where residents were charged fees for additional services, the Commissioner said the services should have been included in standard packages.
"The organisation is currently charging consumers to contribute towards the cost of their care through additional services, however it is unclear how this is being managed at the service with some representatives having complained regarding not receiving services for which they have been charged."
The Performance report details compliance staff seeing residents sitting alone with minimal interaction and for a service which describes its philosophy as "we believe it is a privilege to care for seniors from many cultures", there was little support for linguistic diversity.
"Activities do not cater for consumers with English as a second language or those with poor hearing."
Across the six requirements under the personal care and clinical care standard, Marco Polo Woonona was non-compliant in each area.
"Staff knowledge in relation to the care needs of consumers was meagre," the report states.
Issues were found in wound care, with the location of some wounds incorrectly identified, consumer files did not include needs, goals and preferences for end of life care, and the service could not demonstrate that deterioration or change in consumers is recognised or responded to in a timely manner.
Finally, when residents and their families raised concerns with Marco Polo, their feedback was taken but not acted upon.
"Consumers and representatives advised the Assessment Team that they were not satisfied that management acknowledge and respond to concerns raised in an appropriate manner," the report notes.
"The service was unable to demonstrate that consumers and representatives' feedback is used to improve care and services."
Underlying all this was a lack of sufficient staff with a "significant" number of unfulfilled shifts each week.
In one instance, a resident was agitated calling out to staff to held them get to the toilet
"Just get me to the toilet," the resident said, to which staff could be heard replying "could you just not be rude we are trying to help you".
"Well don't leave me sitting here for an hour," the resident responded.
Fourteen per cent of staff said they were not clear on their own role expectations.
Cynthia Payne, the appointed independent governance and business adviser for Marco Polo said the facility is taking steps to address the findings of the Commissioner's report.
"The home is reporting, as required, on progress to the Quality & Safety Commission each fortnight and working against this body of work," Ms Payne said in a statement. "We are arranging further update meetings for residents and their families."
As part of the work to be undertaken over the six month sanction period, mandatory health screening is now in place, however in the latest COVID-19 outbreak report, seven residents are COVID positive.
"We are having PCR testing again today, which, hopefully will confirm the home transitioning to 'amber' migrating out of outbreak management. We thank everyone for their assistance in helping minimise spread," Ms Payne said.
The organisation acknowledged that adequate staffing is a nation-wide issue facing the aged care sector.
"Marco Polo is not different to any other providers in the region," Ms Payne said. "Financial pressures exist for all. During the sanction period, the home will not admit any new residents and this means our current resources will be distributed to current residents, taking some pressure off. Our focus in the needs of Marco Polo current residents and their families."
Do you know more? Contact connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au
