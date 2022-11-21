Illawarra Mercury
Report into Marco Polo Aged Care Woonona finds facility in breach

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
The Woonona facility of Marco Polo Aged Care has been issued a damning Performance Report and will not be able to take on new residents until 2023.

A Marco Polo Woonona aged care resident with dementia was observed by compliance officers eating their meal and dessert with their hands, in a weeklong audit of the aged care centre.

